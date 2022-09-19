Do not stop i Covid contagion in the province of Treviso: the bulletin of Monday 19 September speaks of 110 new infections and 4,276 people currently positive for the virus in the Marca. «The resumption of the school in the presence has little to do with it – explains the general director of Ulss 2, Francesco Benazzi -. The real problem is that we still have a few Over 70 vaccinated with the fourth dose. In hospitals we are unable to have fewer than 35 hospitalized patients positive for the virus and, in the last few days, we have had two new admissions to intensive care. These are two unvaccinated 70-year-olds whose health conditions worsened after a first hospitalization in infectious diseases ». The new ones bivalent vaccines they are not being administered with the numbers expected by Ulss 2: «We are administering between 200 and 250 doses per day – continues Benazzi -. We would like to increase these numbers in the coming weeks by asking as many over 60s to get vaccinated immediately with the fourth dose in order to avoid any clogging of hospitals in the winter months ».

In these hours, Ulss 2 also recorded a new case of monkeypox, the patient is being followed up at home while, in closing, an important update was given on flu vaccinations: «Next week we will meet the family doctors: the goal is to vaccinate 75% of the Over 60 residents in the Marca. The vaccines should arrive in Veneto from early October – concludes Benazzi -. already in the next few weeks therefore we could start vaccinating our collaborators and fragile people ».