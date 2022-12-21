BEAUTIFUL Giorgia Marcato is the new director of the UOC of the Medical Direction of the Belluno Hospital. Born in 1965, originally from Venice and Paduan by adoption, Giorgia Marcato obtained a degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Padua, where she subsequently specialized in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and in Community Medicine. After an experience at Ulss 14 Chioggia, Giorgia Marcato served at the University Hospital of Padua from 1996 to 2003, at Ulss 3 Serenissima until 2016 and, finally, at the Veneto Oncological Institute until December 2018. Marcello Repele is the new director of the UOC of Urology of the Belluno Hospital. He comes from the University Hospital of Padua, where he has a specific post of specialty in laparoscopic surgery. He was also head of the ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy service and head of the Urodynamics service at the Urology Department of the Sant’Antonio Hospital of Ulss Euganea. Born in 1972, born in Vicenza and adopted in Padua, Marcello Repele graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Padua, where he then obtained a specialization in Urology and a second level university master’s degree in Andrology.





