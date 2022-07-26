Home Health Two new general practitioners have opened in the city: here are all the references
Health

Two new general practitioners have opened in the city: here are all the references

by admin
Two new general practitioners have opened in the city: here are all the references

Two new general practitioners opened in breaking latest news during the month.

These are those of Dr. Alessandro Stillone who has his office in via San Donato 37 and that of Dr. Ilaria Di Giovanni who is located in via Aterno 57. The ASL communicates this. The first of the two studios is open from Monday to Friday: Monday and Wednesday from 9.30 to 11 and from 16 to 18, Tuesday and Friday from 9.30 to 11 and Thursday afternoon from 16 to 18 (telephone 085 50309, mail [email protected]). Dr. Di Giovanni’s office is open from Monday to Friday at the following times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 and Tuesday and Thursday from 15 to 17 (telephone 085 9564212, mail [email protected]).

Times may vary. To consult the list of general practitioners of the breaking latest news ASL, it is possible to consult the Company’s website.

See also  How to remove preloaded apps on Windows 11?

You may also like

“Parts of my face and head swell”

data for Tuesday 26 July

will the quarantine be removed? Costa becomes unbalanced

“The construction site of the school gym risks...

DDR5 performs better than DDR4 memory, Intel Core...

The Japanese diet is the elixir of life,...

The Tour de France has a message for...

Chat on Xbox, Phone, and PC Xbox will...

88,221 new cases and 253 deaths – breaking...

Salvatore Iaconesi, the digital wonder, is dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy