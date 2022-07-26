Two new general practitioners opened in breaking latest news during the month.

These are those of Dr. Alessandro Stillone who has his office in via San Donato 37 and that of Dr. Ilaria Di Giovanni who is located in via Aterno 57. The ASL communicates this. The first of the two studios is open from Monday to Friday: Monday and Wednesday from 9.30 to 11 and from 16 to 18, Tuesday and Friday from 9.30 to 11 and Thursday afternoon from 16 to 18 (telephone 085 50309, mail [email protected]). Dr. Di Giovanni’s office is open from Monday to Friday at the following times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 and Tuesday and Thursday from 15 to 17 (telephone 085 9564212, mail [email protected]).

Times may vary. To consult the list of general practitioners of the breaking latest news ASL, it is possible to consult the Company’s website.