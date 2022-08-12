Since June, two new doctors have started the activity of General Practitioner in the Savigliano area. All patients who in recent months have registered in supernumerary by doctors already operating in the Savigliano area, as accepted at the time of assignment, are required to make the choice between the new General Practitioners who have taken up service.

In order to correctly guarantee continuity in assistance, interested parties are invited to go to one of the ASL CN1 counters (FOSSANO – Via Ospedale, 23 from Monday to Friday h. 8-17; SAVIGLIANO – Via Ospedali, 14 from Monday to Friday h. 8-17; RACCONIGI – Via Ospedale, 4 from Monday to Friday h. 7-16) equipped with a health card or plasticized team (European health insurance card) and an identity document.

In the event that the medical change refers to a person other than the applicant, it is necessary to present a proxy (the form can be found at the counters or on the ASLCN1 website) with the identification documents of both the delegate and the delegator.

It should be noted that the choice of the General Practitioner can also be made online through the Electronic Health Record and with the “My Doctor” application, present on the “Health Piemonte” portal accessible with SPID, CIE or TS-CNS.

c.s.