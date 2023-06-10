Two offers for the Tim network, from Cdp and Kkr – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 09 JUNE – The two offers have arrived for the Tim network. As part of the competitive process relating to Netco, the company communicates, two new non-binding offers have been received presented, respectively, by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets which acts on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or assisted by the Macquarie group, and by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (Kkr).



The two non-binding offers, according to a note, will be examined by the Board of Directors in the meetings scheduled for the next 19 and 22 June, after preliminary investigation by the Related Parties Committee. (HANDLE).

