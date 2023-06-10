Home » Two offers for the Tim network, from Cdp and Kkr
Two offers for the Tim network, from Cdp and Kkr

These are the two offers that have arrived for the Tim network. As part of the competitive process relating to Netco, the company communicates, two new non-binding offers have been received presented, respectively, by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets which acts on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or assisted by the Macquarie group, and by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (Kkr).
The two non-binding offers, according to a note, will be examined by the Board of Directors in the meetings scheduled for the next 19 and 22 June, after preliminary investigation by the Related Parties Committee.

