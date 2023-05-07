Home » Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli army operation in the West Bank: “They were the perpetrators of an armed attack in a settlement”
Health

Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli army operation in the West Bank: “They were the perpetrators of an armed attack in a settlement”

by admin

Another bloody day in West Bankwhere on Saturday morning others two Palestinians They were killed during an Israeli army operation in the refugee camp of Tulkarem. According to the local health ministry quoted by the agency He diedthe two victims are Samer Salah Al-Shafei (22 years old) e Hamza Jamil Khreyoush (22). The two, from what we learn, arrived at the hospital injured by gunshots “in the chest, neck and abdomen”.

The army of Tel Aviv he explained that the two people killed were the perpetrators of an armed attack that took place a few days ago at Avnei Hefetz, Jewish settlement where an Israeli civilian was injured. In reference to the ambush cited by the Israeli security forces, two other Palestinians were arrested.

See also  Pegasus: this is how a software spied on journalists and heads of state

You may also like

Superenalotto, winning draw numbers today 6 May 2023

Pioli after Milan-Lazio: ‘Leao injury? He’s serene, maybe...

Serie A, Cremonese-Spezia 2-0: Ciofani and Vasquez make...

Feminicide in Savona, 27-year-old shoots and kills his...

Michela Murgia reveals her illness: I’m dying but...

Unions take to the streets in Bologna, Landini...

With the skyrocketing price of money, a 25,000-euro...

Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday...

what they are and how they can help...

Dementia, here is one of the first warning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy