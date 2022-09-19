The growth of infections in Italy from “West Nile” does not stop. In the last week the total cases since last June have risen to 475, 35 more than in the previous survey.

The virus was also detected for the first time in the province of Varese. It is about two seniors, over 75, which tested positive: one case was found in Saronno and one in Angera. They manifested a neuro-invasive form. Since the beginning of the infection last June, 22 cases have been registered throughout Lombardy of which 2 in Bergamo, 5 in Brescia, 4 in Cremona, 1 in Lodi, 2 in Mantua, 3 in Milan, 4 in Pavia, in addition to the 2 already mentioned by Varesotto. Four people are between 45 and 64 years old, 5 people are between 65 and 74 years old and only one, in the Milanese area, is under 45 years old.

In 159 cases, fever was detected: 10 are the Lombard cases. Of the 72 infections found among blood donors, there are 1 in Bergamo, 4 in Brescia, 4 in Cremona, 1 in Lodi, 4 in Mantua, 5 in Milan, 1 in Monza-Brianza, 1 in Pavia.

Veterinary surveillance implemented on horses, mosquitoes, sedentary and wild birds, confirmed the circulation of the WNV in Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Sardinia.

CESME confirmed 29 clinical outbreaks in equidae in Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto. Of these 7 are located in Lombardy: 4 in Brescia, 2 in Mantua and 1 in Cremonese.

The bird surveillance, defined as reservoirs of the virus, it remains constant in Lombardy with only one case of “target species”, a crow, spotted in Milan e two wild birds found infected including the owl in the Varese area.

No positive cases among mosquito pools in our area. Positivity has been found in the Comasco, Bresciano, Lodigiano, Mantuan and Pavese areas.



