It’s not even a month old at Two Point Campus, though, Sega and Two Point Studios have already revealed that the sim has become a million-seller. Announced in a press release, we’re told it took the game just two weeks to achieve this feat.

“We have a lot of work to do after the success of Two Point Hospital, so hitting a million players faster than ever feels especially sweet,” said Gary Carr, studio director at Two Point Studios. This is just the beginning, as we have done with the hospital, we will continue to provide many quality of life updates and other features to the campus, in addition, we have many exciting new ideas and plans for the future of the two-point campus, and we can’t wait Want to share with all players!

It should be noted that since Two Point Campus is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass, the number of players may be much larger than the actual number of sales.

To celebrate the milestone, Two Point Hospital and its DLC will be on sale on Steam next week with up to 50% off the product. The sale will begin on September 5.

