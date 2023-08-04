Two Point Campus: Medical Studies DLC Brings New Challenges and Nasty Diseases to the Popular College Management Game

Title: Two Point Campus: Medical Studies DLC Announced for Two Point Hospital

Two Point Studios Limited and SEGA have announced the release of the highly anticipated Two Point Campus: Medical Studies DLC for the popular college management game, Two Point Hospital. The DLC is set to launch on August 17 for all platforms and will be available at $9.99 USD / $199 MXN.

Two Point Campus: Medical Studies revisits the vibrant world of Two Point Hospital, offering players a range of new levels, game mechanics, and a plethora of peculiar diseases to tackle. The expansion takes players on educational journeys, starting in the serene surroundings of Tumble Lake, where they will meet the esteemed Master Remedies, Vitality Johnson.

As the adventure progresses, players will find themselves in Molten Rock, a location plagued by an ancient volcano that not only raises the temperature but also adds to the challenges of treating patients and managing medical staff. Additionally, players will face off against the notorious Dr. Briney Seadog and his band of pirates. The final destination, Pointy Peak, will bring players face to face once again with the infamous Bartholomew F. Yeti.

The DLC introduces new student types, doctors, and nurses, along with six new room types and over 60 items tailored to diagnose and assist in patients’ well-being. Notable additions include the Head Clinic and its innovative Noggin’ Nabber apparatus, as well as the Psychiatry ward with its inviting sofa. Players will also have the opportunity to tackle evolving illnesses like “Mental Diarrhea” or “Brown Spots.”

Moreover, Two Point Campus: Medical Studies presents new challenges for students and mentors alike. Should patients’ health deteriorate, they may return as ghosts, haunting the halls and burdening an already overworked cleaning staff. Neglecting medical equipment maintenance may lead to disastrous consequences, risking the entire facility going up in flames. Additionally, players will have to handle emergencies involving a massive influx of patients, some arriving via helipad, while also fending off cost-cutting pirate practitioners.

With the upcoming release of Two Point Campus: Medical Studies, players can look forward to an exciting expansion to their Two Point Hospital experience. Prepare to don those white coats once again and tackle the many bizarre ailments that await you in Two Point County.

