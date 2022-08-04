A few months ago, before it received a delay, I had a chance to watch Two Point Campus, Two Point Studios’ latest simulation game, for a few hours. During that preview period, it was clear to me that this was a rather exciting game, as a simplified simulation system with sufficient depth opened the way for near-untapped creativity in the hands of players. But that’s just a few hours of playtime. Now that I’ve got unrestricted access to the game and spent a lot of time building the quirky and spooky campus in Two Point County, spoiler alert, it’s clear this is going to be a fantastic title.

Anyone who has played Two Point Hospital will have a good idea of ​​what this game has to offer. Of course, the concept sees hospitals as being marginalized by universities, but the concept remains the same. In the campaign part, you have to travel around Two Point County to build a campus tailored for a specific thing. Whether that means heading to Noblestead to create a school for Doting Knights, or instead heading to Blundergrad to train the next generation of spies and espionage specialists. The scope of the game is wide, but the way it’s handled is that you do feel free to sprinkle some personal touches here and there.

For example, the general concept of Mitton University’s mission revolves around robotics, as historic sites aim to capitalize on the technological boom to reinvent themselves – like many true historic universities around the world. In this case, you will have to complete a series of challenges around this goal, such as making sure the site has a functioning robotics lab and enough robotics teachers, etc. The thing is, you have to do all of this while taking into account various other simulation systems such as hygiene, student well-being and student achievement because the way you generate income on a two-point campus comes from your subjects doing well in your studies – if not With the right facilities and a way to unwind after a long day, they just can’t do it. Assuming you’ve got this under control and your students are expected to get good grades, you can use the extra cash to offer clubs or start other courses at the same location, which means Milton University, known for its excellent robotics department, could also become A clown or wizard training hotspot in Two Point County.

Needless to say, with such conflicting lessons and opportunities for exploration, normality isn’t really in the equation for this game. The lessons themselves are quirky and eerie, and you have to build a battle arena for knights, a potion lab for wizards, a kitchen for chefs, and a science lab for scientists. Given this array, the students are also a peculiar bunch. Between goths and dark wizards, to fickle spies and musicians, to athletes, punks, archaeologists, chefs and rebels, you’ll have a rather unusual team of students to lure, which is why architecture The kit is also so extensive.

You can really customize each campus to the best details, and that includes practical things like having to place radiators on campus grounds in cooler parts of Two Point County, like Mitton University, or rather, Make sure there are enough vending machines and food stalls around to feed your students. In addition to these dotted amenities around campus, be it bathrooms and toilets, hand sanitizer stations, trash cans, and even make sure you have enough dorms so that more students can come to your campus so you can earn money. You even have to occasionally hire/train janitors as security guards, all to be able to fend off raids from nearby rival schools. There’s really a lot to deal with, but it all flows together in a manageable and very intuitive way.

Having said that, if you do err on the side of judgement and start being stingy with what your subjects require, or don’t build the right facilities and rooms, you’ll start seeing grades slipping and happiness levels falling, which will affect the status of the campus and accolades, and will see fewer students wanting to attend, so less money comes in. And it happens very quickly, which is why Two Point Studios offers a way to pause (or even speed up gameplay) so you can take your time to plan and strategize.

Sandbox mode is available for anyone looking for a more creative way to play unencumbered by quests and challenges. The thing is, you need to get one of three stars on several different campuses to unlock it. But once done, you can enter a mode where you are not limited by money and other constraints – meaning you can unleash your creative potential and truly build the university of your dreams. Sandbox even has a more difficult mode called Challenges that further emphasizes finances and more.

All in all, I am very impressed with Two Point Campus. It’s not the most gripping game, but it’s super easy to get into, it’s a lot of fun, and really nails the feeling of going back to college – this is aided by public announcers and silly radio stations that broadcast gameplay to make sure you There’s engrossing audio alongside an extensive game system and vibrant and often goofy visuals and sets. Two Point Studios knows how to create a fun simulation game. We know this from Double Point Hospital. If there’s one thing Two Point Campus has done, it’s affirming that the studio is looking to cement itself as the genre leader in the industry.