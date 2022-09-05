During our visit to Gamescom Cologne, we had the opportunity to interview Team Ninja, tell us more details about Helong: Fallen Reigns, and discover the upcoming action RPG set in the traditional Chinese Three Kingdoms some secrets.

We already knew the details of the studio’s main differences in the Nioh series and the main differences in its combat system, but we wanted to go a step further and understand the true nature of the game and the role of its protagonist. At this point, Fumhiko Yasuda and Masaki Yamaki, the producers of the title, told us about the hidden meaning behind the title when they asked about the character of the dragon.

“The title itself also mentions dragons in this world, so that’s one of the main concepts we were looking for. It’s very focused on dragons, so you’re right. Dragons are like that kind of secret entity that’s somehow divine Beasts or creatures. That’s what the game will focus on.

In fact, the title “Woron” isWo(self, or ascending) andLong(Dragon), so we can decipher the title as “I, the Dragon” or “The Ascension of the Dragon,” in which our protagonist embodies the ascension of the divinity based on Chinese mythology.

“You have your character in the game, it’s the protagonist you’re going to play, and somehow he goes from being a simple soldier or military man to a ‘rising’. You get stronger, you get more skills and weapons and stuff. It’s also very important in the story because it’s also part of this period before many famous Chinese characters, so you’re going to be a part of that change.

Our character may start out unknown to the public, but we believe that by the end of the journey, he will be a legend.