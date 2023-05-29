Two secrets to living well and long: experts confirm it

In the search for a healthy and long-lasting life, many of us are constantly looking for secrets, strategies that can guarantee us lasting well-being.

While there is no magic formula, experts have identified two key secrets that they can contribute to a healthy life and long-lived. We will find out in this article what they are and how they can positively influence our well-being. One of the main keys to living well and long is to adopt a balanced and healthy diet. Experts emphasize the importance of a nutrient-dense diet based on whole foods, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

A balanced diet provides our body with the nutrients it needs to function properly. Choosing fresh, unprocessed foods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants helps prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and some cancers. Additionally, proper nutrition can support the immune system and promote better mental health.

The two secrets to living longer: the experts confirm it

Experts advise to reduce consumption of foods high in sugar, saturated fat and salt. It is also important to maintain an adequate caloric balance, avoiding excesses that could lead to weight problems and obesity. Regular physical activity is another fundamental secret to living well and for a long time. Experts recommend dedicating at least 150 minutes a week to moderate physical activity or 75 minutes a week to vigorous physical activity.

Regular exercise brings numerous benefits for our body and mind. It helps maintain body weight, improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles and bones, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. In addition, physical activity can promote better mental health, reducing stress and improving mood thanks to endorphin productionknown as the “happiness hormones”.

Experts suggest choosing a physical activity that suits your preferences and physical condition. It can be an aerobic activity like running, swimming or cycling, or a more gentle activity like yoga or walking. The important thing is to find something that can be done regularly and that brings pleasure and well-being.

Although there are no magic formulas for a long and healthy life, experts agree on a number of key elements that can contribute to a long and healthy life. Among these, two main secrets emerge as fundamental pillars: a balanced and healthy diet and regular physical activity.

1) Balanced nutrition

And’balanced and healthy diet provides our body with the necessary nutrients to function optimally. Consuming a variety of fresh and nutritious foods ensures the supply of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants essential for our health. These nutrients play a crucial role in preventing disease and maintaining a strong immune system. Additionally, a balanced diet can benefit mental health, as some nutrients are linked to the production of neurotransmitters that affect our mood.

In addition to a healthy diet, regular physical activity is essential for general well-being. Regular exercise contributes to maintenance of ideal body weight, prevents cardiovascular diseases, strengthens muscles and bones and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Plus, physical activity stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals that improve mood and reduce stress. Choosing an activity that we enjoy and that we can do consistently is essential for reaping the long-term benefits of exercise.

However, living well and long also requires a holistic approach to health. There are other important factors that can affect our well-being, such as stress management, quality sleep, adequate hydration, and meaningful social relationships. Integrating these elements into our lifestyle can contribute to a healthy and fulfilling life.

Finally, it’s important to emphasize that every individual is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another. It is advisable to seek the support of health professionals, such as dietitians, personal trainers or doctors, to get a personalized plan based on your needs and physical conditions.



In conclusion, although there are no magical secrets to living well and long, adopting a balanced and healthy diet and exercising regularly are two fundamental pillars for our general well-being. Combined with other key factors, such as managing stress and maintaining meaningful social relationships, they can contribute to a healthy, happy and long-lasting life. Remember that every step towards a healthier lifestyle is an investment in your future well-being.

