Two servings a day: Why you should eat strawberries every day

Strawberries are as much a part of summer as ice cream and bathing. The fact that the red fruits not only taste delicious but are also healthy is nothing new. Because they are rich in vitamins and minerals. They are also full of antioxidants that counteract free radicals and inflammatory processes in the body. A good thing, because these, in turn, can lead to chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Subjects ate two servings of fresh strawberries daily

Now, a new study from San Diego State University has confirmed that eating a handful of strawberries every day has health benefits. Funded by the California Strawberry Commission, it was recently introduced at the Nutrition 23 convention in Boston.

For the study, the researchers recruited 35 healthy men and women aged 66 to 78 years. They consumed daily for a period of eight weeks

26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder (equivalent to two servings of fresh strawberries).

The control persons, on the other hand, received a powder without ingredients every day.

Cognition, blood pressure – improved scores within eight weeks

After just eight weeks, the researchers were able to determine that those who ate the strawberry powder performed significantly better than the control group in the following areas:

Their cognition speed improved by 5.2 percent. Her blood pressure dropped by 3.6 percent. their body’s antioxidant capacity improved by 10.2 percent

“Prior to our study, similar effects could already be shown in animal and human studies,” explains lead researcher Shirin Hooshmand on “Medical News Today”. Therefore, the scientists were not really surprised by the results. Due to the high vitamin C content, an improvement in the body’s antioxidant performance is to be expected – as well as an improvement in brain performance.

The positive effect on blood pressure was also not new. “Previously published research has already demonstrated some of the acute and long-term cardiovascular health benefits of strawberries in various populations, so this is great validation of some of those findings,” Hooshmand said. “We therefore believe that a simple dietary change, such as adding strawberries to the daily diet, can improve these outcomes in older adults.

Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants – what makes strawberries so healthy

The red fruits are real power packs. They contain everything the body needs to stay healthy:

Vitamin A Magnesium Potassium Folic Acid

Vitamin C in particular is contained in large quantities. With 65 milligrams per 100 grams, the small fruits even contain more vitamin C than oranges and lemons. 150 grams of strawberries already cover the recommended daily requirement of vitamin C for an adult.

Also, strawberries contain many antioxidants such as

Polyphenols are phytochemicals that include flavonoids and phenolic acids that kill germs, have an anti-inflammatory effect and protect against cardiovascular disease. According to the Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE), they stimulate the body’s own killer cells and thus help to prevent certain types of cancer.

Tips for buying strawberries

The berries are freshest when you buy them from regional producers, as there are no long storage and transport times. One should refrain from importing goods from distant countries, especially in the winter months. Because apart from the bad ecological balance, such products are often heavily contaminated with pesticides. It is therefore advisable to buy seasonally and to use organic goods. Only recently did the consumer magazine “Öko-Test” (issue 5/2023) show that many strawberries in supermarkets and discounters are heavily contaminated.

When buying strawberries, consumers should therefore pay attention to the following:

Only buy ripe fruit that is shiny red and has no white spots. Stem and sepals should be green and turgid. Look out for a sweet scent. If the berries don’t smell like anything, they usually taste like it. Don’t buy strawberry skins that are left in the sun. It should also not contain any mushy fruits, as they mold quickly.

Strawberries can cause skin rashes in some people, especially infants and young children. According to the BZfE, this is a so-called pseudoallergic reaction. It is caused by the body producing too much histamine. But the causes are unclear.

