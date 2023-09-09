Two teenagers injured in the so-called hot chip challenge in Dortmund

Two young people suffered health problems at a school in Dortmund during a so-called hot chip challenge. The 14- and 16-year-olds had eaten extremely spicy chips, the police in the Ruhr area city said on Friday. The school reported the incident to officials on Thursday. The police and public order office then checked a nearby kiosk and confiscated the remaining hot chips there.

The chips are spicy corn tortilla chips that are seasoned with capsaicin, an ingredient in chili. A challenge about the hot chips on social networks made the product popular.

The police advised against eating the hot chips and warned of the health risks. The packaging of the products is modeled on the shape of a coffin. Kiosk owners were asked to stop selling the products for preventive reasons.

Warnings before consumption

The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) also warned against consumption. Excessive consumption of capsaicin can lead to mucous membrane irritation, nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure, the BfR announced on Thursday.

Children are particularly sensitive. Chili preparations could cause serious poisoning. In adults, a dose of five milligrams of capsaicin per kilogram of body weight at a meal is acceptable.

A person weighing 60 kilograms could therefore consume 300 milligrams of the ingredient in one meal. The BfR urged caution when consuming products that are unusually heavily flavored with capsaicin, such as in sharpening competitions.

At the end of August there was a major operation in Euskirchen

At the end of August there was a major operation at a school in Euskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia after young people ate hot chips. Several children suffered skin and respiratory irritation. The chips are only released for ages 18 and over.

In the USA, the manufacturer of the spicy tortilla chips has now reacted. He had the pastries removed from American store shelves on Thursday after a 14-year-old died in Massachusetts. According to his family, before his death last week he had eaten what was said to be one of the world‘s hottest tortilla chips and, as required by the test of courage, had abstained from fluids or food for relief. An autopsy should clarify whether his death was really related to the chip.

Published/Updated: Recommendations: 18

The chip was banned in schools in Texas, California and other states months ago. Many young people complained of stomach pain, shortness of breath and nausea after eating the spicy pastries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

