“Two things don’t add up” – Il Tempo

It will take time to understand the effects and implications of the coup attempt in Russia led by Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stopped by a last minute compromise with tanks at the gates of Moscow and the country one step away from civil war. Paolo Mieli intervenes on In onda, on La7, to comment on a day that kept the world in suspense. “Let’s make it clear how this day began, with Prigozhin saying that the reasons for the Russian aggression against Ukraine are all lies, it was not true that NATO was attacking and it was not true that the Ukrainians were bombing Donbass” , says the former director of Corriere della Sera.

Indeed, the insurrection of the Wagner group was preceded by yet another attack by its leader who questioned Vladimir Putin’s propaganda on the war in Ukraine. That was the ultimate breaking point, but why take the fight to that level? Prigozhin said that the story of “denazification of Ukraine was nonsense, I read and re-read those words – says the journalist and historian – What is your theory? It is that this is a war and this nonsense is used to make someone take the bait in the West”. There is a second thing that doesn’t add up, according to Mieli. Putin, in the now famous speech with which he replied to the mercenary leader, “evoked 1917, the year of the two revolutions, those of February and that of October. And what does that have to do with it? Why did he do it?”, the historian asks. In short, there is much that is unclear in this story and the next few hours and days will be decisive.