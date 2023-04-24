“Two thousand professionals are missing, we now live with fear”

«Already 10 years ago, after the death of our colleague from Bari, we said to each other “never again”. But it happened again.” Emi Bondipresident of the Italian Society of Psychiatry he tries to denounce the shortcomings of the health system, but struggles: «I knew well Barbara Capovani, for which there is also a personal pain in addition to that related to the fact that it is a colleague. Knowing that she had such a terrible death is distressing for each of us. She got off 10 hours of work, with 3 children at home, with everything to keep going. She was a very determined and prepared person, but who nonetheless retained a great deal of humanity and attention ».

Is she scared too?

«We live with fear: in our profession it can happen that there are episodes of aggression linked to patients who at that moment are decompensated, therefore they have an alteration of the perception of reality. But we also know how to manage this. We are in much more difficulty when we are faced with other typologies, with characters who are more lucid and cold, with antisocial personality disorders, who have used substances. In these cases it is much more difficult to be able to intervene and cure ».

What are the biggest difficulties?

«After years of personnel cuts, the number of psychiatrists has decreased dramatically, about 2,000 are missing. But all the figures who work with us as a team, from nurses, psychologists, educators, social workers, are also beginning to be scarce. This dramatic shortage has led us to have to close many services ».

In the meantime, however, have the requests increased?

«We have had an increasing trend since 2000, the disorders are increasing also due to the considerable use of drugs, the age of onset has decreased, we have more and more young patients among the patients. The covid then acted as an accelerator: children’s disorders, suicide attempts, drug use, anxiety and depression and all mental pathologies in general have grown ».

Who should take care of these patients?

«We have a widespread and widespread public service. On the basis of law 180 of 45 years ago, Italy compared to other European nations would have the possibility of doing local psychiatry, close to the people. Unfortunately, if there is no staff and there are no more operators, this early intervention that we should give becomes increasingly difficult. We have been reporting it in all forms for years, we have continued to say that we are at a point of no return and that the services are no longer able to keep up with the needs that are growing ».

What if the patients then commit a crime?

«With the closure of judicial psychiatric hospitals provided for by law 81 of 2014, patients who have committed a crime in a state of psychic alteration must follow paths of treatment and not simply of custody. The rems were foreseen, the residences for the execution of the security measures, there had to be adequate communities, which however are clearly insufficient for what are the real needs and the numbers of patients who need them. We have a thousand fewer places, there are months-long waiting lists to be able to enter the rems, also because on the contrary the number of people to whom the judiciary recognizes that the crime is due to psychic causes has increased considerably ».

What is urgent to do?

«We need to rethink and revise this law, also in terms of effective applicability, to identify differentiated pathways for patient offenders. We need to invest more in mental health services, especially for local services so that they can intercept, follow up and treat psychiatric patients. In 1999, the state-regions conference established that 5 percent of the regional health fund should be allocated to mental health. Today we are still at 3 percent».