Two tone nails in summer: the best color combinations

Have you ever been torn between two nail colors and couldn’t decide? Then Two Tone Nails are just right for you! And the best part is that there are endless ways to express your personality through the different color combinations.

Whether as an accent nail or a French manicure, two-tone nail designs give you a trendy contrasting look in your color world. Two tone nails are a stylish summer nail trend and an easy way to upgrade your nails. Here you will find the perfect color combinations for summer 2023, which are suitable for both holidays and everyday life.

Two tone nails in summer: the trendy color combinations

A monochromatic nail design looks very elegant, but sometimes it can also be a bit boring. Try a color combination of two nail colors, either from the same color palette or one bold and a second that’s quite more delicate, and you’ll be surprised that it makes your manicure look better. There are no good or bad colors, but the general rule is that contrasting colors look best on this type of manicure, regardless of the length.

Paint each hand differently

Photo: Deavita/ Marieta Goranova

If you like bold colors, you’ll love this idea. The combination of bright pink and neon orange creates a playful and eye-catching effect that will make your hands the focus of the party. And if you decorate each hand with a different color, it looks even cooler. Are you looking for a trendy summer manicure? Then this is a hit!

Add accent nails

Two tone nails are a trendy and stylish way to add some flair to your nail look. Add accents by painting one or two nails a bright shade for a simple yet stylish two-tone nail design. You can mix and match any colors and patterns you like.

Green and gray might be a bit uncommon when you go for colored nails but if you prefer unique ideas then you will love this nail design.

Combine pastel tones

Photo: Deavita/ Marieta Goranova

If you prefer subtle nail designs, by combining two pastel colors that complement each other, you can create a look that is very harmonious. For example, complementing a pastel pink with purple and adding some glitter will give you a playful appeal.

Geometric nail design

There is no rule when it comes to the colorful design of a geometric manicure. Squares, circles, triangles, try them all and take the two-toned nail trend to a whole new level. Choose summer colors like bright orange and yellow and create the shapes you want.

Two Tone Nails: White and Lemon Yellow

If you like simple colors, go for white and yellow. This nail design gives you a very refreshing summer look and is ideal for parties.

Two tone ombré nails

A very popular nail trend are the ombré nails, in which two complementary shades are combined. This technique offers endless possibilities in terms of color combinations and styles and can make a statement without being too over the top. If you prefer a more understated look, opt for shades that are similar in hue.

Two Tone French Nails

Two-toned French nails are the hottest nail trend for summer. These versatile nail designs give you the opportunity to be creative and combine different colors and shapes. They always draw attention and make you stand out from the crowd. Be inspired by these color combinations!

Two Tone French Nails in Rosa und Blau

The best thing about the two tone nail designs is that one can choose any combination of colors. From bright and bold tones to pastels and neutrals, the possibilities are endless. For a classic look, opt for blue and orange or yellow and purple. Or choose mutual colors like red and green or pink and blue.

Luminous color combinations

While French manicure is nothing new, it has become one of the most popular summer nail art trends in recent years. Experimenting with different bright colors is a great way to freshen up your manicure and add to the summer vibes.

black and white

Bright color combinations don’t go with all outfits and some may not be appropriate for the office or special occasions. That’s where this classic color combination comes into play. There is nothing more classy than black and white and this chic nail design suits all hair colors and outfits.

It doesn’t matter whether you opt for French nails, an ombré effect or just a few accent nails, you will definitely attract everyone’s attention with these trendy color combinations for the summer.

Trendy color combination for summer: mint green and pink

Elegant red and pink nails

