two women killed in an attack on an Islamic center – breaking latest news

Two dead in an attack on the Muslim center of Lisbon. This was reported by the Portuguese police. A person, apparently of Afghan nationality, stabbed those present and was blocked. He is now under arrest. the victims are two women; two other people, apparently the caretaker of the center and a professor who taught inside the center were injured and transported to hospital

The assailant’s target was the Ismaili center on Avenida Luisada. The police fired a few shots, wounding the assailant in the legs: the man had not obeyed the order to surrender and was rushing at the officers. The entire area was cordoned off by a police force. The police have ruled out that the motive is linked to an attempted robbery: it is being assessed whether the matrix is ​​of a terrorist nature.

(news being updated)

