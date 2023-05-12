Two years of waiting for a mammogram, this is how Public Health is at stake – QuiFinanza

Together with the school, we are slowly but progressively playing the Public health. At least from the point of view of ease of access and the quality of the related services. Two years for a screening mammography, three months for an operation for uterine cancer which had to be carried out within a month, two months for an urgent gynecological specialist visit to be scheduled within 72 hours, always two months for a cardiological check-up to be carried out within 10 days. They are some examples of waiting times reported by citizens who also complain of malfunctions in access and booking services, for example determined by failure to comply with priority codes, difficulty in contacting the Cup, inability to book due to blocked waiting lists.

It is all contained in the Civic Health Report 2023 by Cittadinanzattiva. With the obvious consequence of diverting many patients towards the much more expensive (and reminerative for some) private healthcare, towards which a real red carpet has been rolled out over the years already with the agreements and related transfers of public money. Let’s see in detail the numbers of what is happening.