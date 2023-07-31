two young men interrogated for hours

Two young Egyptians grilled for hours by prosecutor Daniela Pischetola. They are being investigated formurder of Mohamoud Sayed Mohamed Abdallatheir 18-year-old compatriot whose dead bodydecapitated and with his hands severed, was recovered a few days ago in the waters between Santa Margherita and Portofino.

Doubts about mutilations

Abdalla, according to the first reconstructions, would have been assassinated with a series of stab wounds (however, it is not excluded that an awl could have been used as a murder weapon). His body was later dumped into the sea.

Also to clarify the origin of mutilations: the investigator is trying to understand if they are the work of the assassins in an attempt not to have the body identified or if instead they are the consequence of the collision of the lifeless body with the propeller of some boat.

Six hours of interrogation

At 19.50, as reported by the newspaper La Repubblica, after almost six hours of interrogation, the two suspects left the prosecutor’s office escorted by the carabinieri of the operational unit who took them to San Giuliano for signaling photos.

An arrest for murder could be triggered in the evening for the two who would not have made admissions of guilt during the interrogation. One of the two is the owner of the two barbershops, a Sestri Ponente and Chiavarifor which Abdalla worked.

The investigations: the hypotheses on the motive

At the moment the investigators are pursuing the lead that suggests a murder case linked to dynamics inherent in the working environment. From what has been reconstructed, there would have been a dispute a few days before the murder for reasons perhaps related to salary. The story would then degenerate.

One of the evidence considered crucial by the investigators concerns the frame of a video from a surveillance camera in Chiavari. The films were checked by the carabinieri led by Colonel Michele Lastella and on the night of Abdalla’s disappearance they would show one of the two suspects approaching the bank of the Entella, in the mouth area, and throwing a sack into the sea.

The carabinieri of the investigative core together with the scientific in the past few hours they have carried out scientific surveys in the barber shop in Sestri Ponente where the boy worked in the weeks before being killed.

