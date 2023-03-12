To die at 15 and 17 in one of the silliest and most absurd ways: by crossing the tracks instead of using the underpass. And so two foreign boys died – nationality still unknown, but they were probably guests of a refugee reception center – at the Berbenno station, in the province of Sondrio, around 6pm.

With some other young guests of the center, which is located nearby, they chose this shortcut, also because the walk to the Berbenno station is particularly long, you also have to go on the Statale 38. And they were overwhelmed by the train going to the station of Milan Central. Where of course it never arrived: circulation on the Tirano-Milan line was immediately interrupted at Morbegno, also in the northward direction and the passengers were transported on a replacement bus for the rest of the day.

But it is not this news detail that is important, but the death of the two teenagers due to this group imprudence. In fact, immediately after the crash, it was above all the cries of friends who made the blood freeze in passengers and railway workers, who saw them die in front of them and in an instant.

A particularly bloody death, so much so that from what remains of the young people it has not yet been possible to proceed with the identification. The first to intervene were the Sondrio firefighters, who however were able to delimit the area and isolate the remains of the bodies of the two boys. Polfer then arrived to investigate, followed by the public prosecutor on duty at the Sondrio Public Prosecutor’s Office, who will have to study the incident, which in any case appears quite clear, in its tragedy. For the investigations, the black box and the tachograph of the train will also be acuisite to verify at what speed it travels.