Accidents in the mountains. Tragedy in the Lecco mountains on Saturday 25 February, two victims in the Grignone West Canal. They were climbing the Zucchi variant at about 2,200 meters above sea level. The alarm was raised by two other climbers who lost sight of them. Another fatal accident occurred in the same area a week ago.

Tragedy in the mountains of Lecco on Saturday 25 February. Two Bergamo citizens – a 36-year-old from Almè and a 39-year-old from Valbrembo – died on the Grignone, falling several meters along the West Canal. The alarm went off around noon, the Como air ambulance, the Alpine Rescue of the XIX Lariana Delegation and the carabinieri intervened, but for the two hikers there was nothing they could do. The operations to recover the bodies then started, which ended in the late afternoon. Just a week ago, still in the West Canal area, another hiker, a 33-year-old Milanese, had lost his life.



A phase of the rescue (Photo by Alpine and Speleological Rescue Lombardy)

Tragedy at 2,200 meters above sea level

The two men from Bergamo, explains the Lombardy Alpine Rescue, fell during an ascent in the Zucchi variant, in the West Canal, at about 2,200 meters above sea level. A short distance away there were two other climbers, one of whom was a rescuer from the CNSAs, who were following the same route. At one point, however, after a difficult passage, they lost sight of them and so they immediately contacted the headquarters, giving precise indications. In agreement with the doctor, an in-depth assessment of the situation was carried out and it was therefore decided to send the Como di Areu – regional emergency emergency agency. The overflight made it possible to spot the two climbers at the base of the gully. The doctor confirmed the death. The teams of the Valsassina – Valvarrone station are also involved in the operations. The intervention ended in the late afternoon.

«A few days ago in the area – explains the Alpine Rescue of Lombardy – there was another fatal accident, with similar modalities. In this period the snow conditions are anomalous, because there is little snow and ice forms on the most exposed portions of rock. In particular, on the Northern Grigna the Zucchi canal appears covered in snow but above all in the higher part a great deal of experience is required, with high skills and above all it is necessary to proceed tied up. With these conditions, to go to the mountains in safety you need to be very prepared and aware of the situation”.