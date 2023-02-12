The sound of bullets in the street clearly heard by many residents. The call to the single number for emergencies and a young man found injured on the ground, in the legs. Another one instead tried to get away and lose track of himself. A few minutes later, however, the police also tracked him down. He shoots Morena on the evening of Saturday 11 February.

A real ambush that had two young Romans respectively aged 27 and 21 as victims, both of whom were left in the legs. The first, hit by two gunshots, suffered wounds that could be healed in 20 days. For the second, only one shot, but a 30-day prognosis.

The shots shortly after 10 pm in via dei sette meters at the intersection with via del Casale Agostinelli, with the men of the mobile team who arrived on the spot together with the ambulance that took the 28-year-old away. The shells were also found. The young man, heard, has not currently provided useful information to trace those responsible for the ambush. An hour later, the 21-year-old was found who, injured in the legs, was also taken to hospital. According to reports, the two were together at the time of the ambush.

Until after midnight the police worked to find traces useful to trace the person responsible for the shootings.

Shootings that follow by a few hours those of the Infernetto in which she remained injured a couple of restaurateurs. The men of the Rome mobile team are investigating Morena’s case and keeping the incident strictly confidential.

Article updated at 2.40pm








