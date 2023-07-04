Tying a pareo for chubby people: instructions and wrapping techniques!

What is a pareo? Isn’t that beach accessory called a sarong? There are many beach towel wrapping techniques that you can try with easy instructions. Pareos are one of the hottest trends for summer 2023!

In an emergency, you can use it as a blanket for a picnic, as a towel to dry yourself off, or even as a hair towel. The pareo, also called sarong, can be worn in many different ways. A pareo is basically a long piece of fabric that is wrapped and tied around the body: it’s a beach towel that becomes a skirt or dress using various wrapping techniques! The beach towel is a much more practical piece of beachwear than a tunic, which you have to pull over your head and then probably lose your sunglasses and sun hat. There’s nothing wrong with the tried-and-true method of knotting a sarong at the waist, but if you’re looking for a change, try one of these trendy alternative knots. How you can tie a pareo – for plump and slim people – discover below!

Pareo for plump and slim people – fashion trends in summer 2023

Yes, sarongs, or pareos, are a boon for anyone who enjoys spending time on the beach. You can rest assured that your beachwear will never look stale again. These wraps are a great way to add color and personality to your outfit. To make your sarong even more personal as a fashion accessory, you can try different wrapping techniques.

Not revealing, this swimwear is light and airy at the same time, making it ideal for women who spend all day in a bikini or swimsuit. Ladies can wear the pareo over it to go to the toilet, have a snack or visit the beach bar.

Tipp: If you don’t have enough sarong to tie a proper knot, you can also use an extra hair tie or bobby pin for that.

For whom are pareos suitable?

The accessory is perfect not only for younger and older women, but also for chubby and slim people! Every wardrobe should contain at least one pareo. Instead of hiding behind a dress, you can feel confident in these breezy, flattering pieces. You can wear them as a skirt, dress or top, deliberately hiding the parts of your body you don’t want to show depending on how you tie them.

Wear a pareo as a skirt

First, make a diagonal fold on your sarong. Then wrap it around your waist and secure the ends with a knot. Frilling up the ends after tying a double knot will make the knot secure and look good. With this trendy look you are ready for the beach bar.

Tie a pareo and create a beach dress

First, you should hold the beach towel horizontally from behind. Then bring the corners of the pareos together in front of the body. Now twist the two corners twice and tie them behind the back to create a modern halterneck.

Wrapping techniques for pareo – bandeau dress

Again, hold the pareo horizontally on the back to make it look like a bandeau dress. Fold the corners together in a forward-facing position. Now you can knot the sarong in the chest area by twisting the two corners twice.

Wear a simple maxi skirt

The easiest and most common way to wear a sarong is to wrap it around your waist and tie a side knot. You should hold the sarong horizontally behind you and close to the waist. Tie a knot in the middle by bringing the two ends forward. You have the option of leaving this knot in the middle or pushing it to one side, giving the appearance of a long skirt with a side slit. This is the ideal maxi skirt and it is very easy to create.

Wrap a beach towel – elegant one-shoulder dress as an eye-catcher

The dress is an authentic Greek goddess gown that flatters a variety of body types – whether you’re chubby or slender, this modern beach accessory works just fine. To start, grasp opposite sides of the sarong. Place the pareo behind your back and bring the top corners to your chest. Tie it at the shoulders.

You can also tie the scarf loosely at the waist for a little more privacy.

Cover shoulders with pareo

On days when you feel like you’ve gotten too much sun, this is a fantastic option. When you wrap the sarong around your shoulders, it turns into a beautiful shawl that keeps the sun off your shoulders. This scarf is also perfect for cool evening walks on the beach. The luxurious texture of this towel will make you feel comfortable.

You can also wear your wrap as a casual waistcoat!

How to Tie a Pareo – Twisted Halter Dress

First put the sarong around your back. Tuck the top two ends under your arms. The third step is to tie a knot in the leftover fabric at the nape of the neck after wrapping the two ends around each other in front of the chest as many times as you want (two or three times is a good start).

You can find out which bikini is suitable for women with a belly here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

