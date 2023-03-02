Go to the complete recipe ⇩

Type 00 flour, reduce its consumption: serious health hazards

Beware of flour type 00 because it could harm your health, even developing serious diseases.

As is now known type flour 00 it is the most common and widespread so it is easy that, during the moment of purchase, the choice falls on it. Bread, pasta, desserts, the recipes in which it is used are many and it is usually difficult to give it up precisely because it gives our dishes that taste so neutral that it adapts and blends with other ingredients. A quality that is difficult to find in other types such as the integral one, for example.

In fact it is defined refined not by chance because the wheat is subjected to a manufacturing process in which it becomes finer and whiter and therefore rich in starch as well as easily workable for various preparations. It cannot be said instead for the other types of flour, citing the the 1 or the 2 because heavier as the grain itself is perfectly intact, containing all its properties and nutrients, mainly fibres.

In the face of these observations therefore because the type flour 00 is it considered dangerous? Recently, a worrying truth has emerged in this regard, for which it is recommended not to consume the famous variant anymore and to lean more towards the rougher ones, with a pleasantly rustic flavor. Below is the terrible reason that is inherent in serious damage to health.

Type 00 flour is harmful to health, try to avoid it!

As mentioned earlier, type flour 00 undergoes a particularly intense grinding process such that the grain of wheat is deprived of all its properties. In this way it will be low in fiber and high in sugar but unfortunately this outcome is not good for our health and for this reason it is strongly recommended to avoid its consumption.

Precisely because it now contains only carbohydrates that has a particularly high glycemic index such that these sugary forms are rapidly absorbed from the blood and soon circulating in the bloodstream. A situation which entails consequently the development of pathologies such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease as well as inflammatory states of the body.

At this point it is deemed necessary to suggest that the alternatives such as juxtaposition be preferred type flour , 1, 2 and integral, suitable for any sweet or savory preparation but of course the processing method and timing vary, all varieties having their own peculiarities. We would also like to propose insect flour as a protein source but we still understand a certain perplexity among consumers, which has been expressed several times.

In the face of the looming refined danger therefore never again the ‘00‘ to safeguard our health, opting for other equally valid and tasty types, whose flavor stands out more.

