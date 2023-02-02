The Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid) and the Association of Diabetologists (Amd) have drawn up a scientific document containing all the recommendations for vaccine prophylaxis in subjects suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

This disease is a major public health concern worldwide. In 2021, in fact, according to theInternational diabetes federation (IDF), there are more than 536 million people in the world with diabetes in the age group 20-79, in addition to 1.2 million children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes.

Diabetes, new drugs offer clinical and economic advantages by Dario Rubino

December 14, 2022



In Italy, one in 20 people has diabetes

In Italy, on the other hand, according to Istat data from 2020, the prevalence of diabetes would be 5.9%, or over 3.5 million people, with a slowly increasing trend in recent years. “Vaccinations – explains the professor John Gabutti, coordinator of the ‘vaccines and vaccination policies’ working group of the Italian Society of Hygiene – represent a fundamental safeguard for primary prevention and are a priority for public health. There is, in particular, a high risk deriving from infectious diseases and their complications in patients affected by co-morbidity, including, precisely, diabetic subjects. For this type of patient, prevention must be a fundamentally important individual and public health goal.”

Diabetic patients as a category at risk

The national vaccine prevention plan (2017-2019, last in force) already included diabetic patients as a category at risk, as the presence of the disease increases the susceptibility, severity and lethality of a wide range of infectious diseases.

Consequently, the document reads, the need to implement suitable vaccination strategies emerges: from the flu to the anti-pneumococcal, passing through the anti-DTPA (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) and all non-pneumococcal invasive bacterial diseases. Finally, don’t forget the anti-herpes zoster, the anti-hepatitis b, the anti-measles-mumps-rubella and anti-varicella and, finally, the vaccination against Covid-19.

“The objective of this scientific document – concludes Gabutti – is to collect the most recent recommendations and scientific positions on the vaccinations of the diabetic patient to prevent infectious diseases in order to favor the implementation of suitable vaccination strategies through campaigns that will necessarily have to integrate the various healthcare figures of reference, such as hygienists, diabetologists and general practitioners”.

Insulin in pills, a dream that (perhaps) will come true by Elvira Naselli

January 11, 2023



What the document says about recommended vaccinations

Anti flu

It is advisable that the diabetic subject receives the flu vaccination every year, in the period

between October and December.

Anti-pneumococcica

The diabetic patient should receive pneumococcal vaccination using two

possible approaches:

• One dose of 20-valent pneumococcal vaccination

• the sequential schedule (15-valent anti-pneumococcal vaccination and after 12 months 23-valent polysaccharide anti-pneumococcal vaccination).

Anti-diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis

It is advisable that the diabetic person receives a dose of anti-diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis vaccine with reduced antigen content (dTpa) every 10 years, and with each pregnancy, as expected for the general population.

Non-pneumococcal invasive bacterial diseases

It is appropriate that the diabetic subject receives the anti-meningococcal vaccine B and the anti-meningococcal quadrivalent ACYW vaccination with conjugate product. Boosters are recommended every 2-5 years.

Anti-Herpes Zoster

For the diabetic subject, vaccination against Herpes Zoster with adjuvanted recombinant vaccine is recommended starting from 18 years of age.

Anti-Epatite B

It is advisable to administer the anti-Hepatitis B vaccination to all diabetic subjects not previously immunized, periodically evaluate the persistence of anti-HBs antibodies and proceed with appropriate vaccination boosters in case of antibody decline

Anti-Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) and Anti-Varicella

It is advisable that the diabetic subject knows his immunity status for Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella and that susceptible subjects receive the adequate vaccinations with a 2-dose schedule

Anti-SARS-CoV-2

The diabetic subject must receive the complete course of anti-SARSCoV-2 vaccination; subjects over the age of 12 must receive the foreseen boosters (first and second) for the population in conditions of extreme vulnerability.