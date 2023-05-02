Type 1 diabetes: diagnosed every three days in children (02/05/2023)

Doctor Frontino, what are the symptoms of type 1 diabetes?

“Absolute insulin deficiency is incompatible with life. It is therefore important to make an early diagnosis. The most common symptoms are an increase in the amount of urine and in the frequency with which children or teenagers pee (even at night, often by wetting the bed); excessive thirst; excessive hunger often associated with weight loss. A parent who identifies these symptoms in their child should contact the family pediatrician or the Emergency Department. The initial diagnosis is simple: the evaluation of blood sugar is sufficient (through a small puncture on the fingertips).

What are the causes that lead to the onset of type 1 diabetes in childhood?

At the basis of the onset of this disease there is a genetic predisposition: there are more than 70 genetic variants identified as potentially predisposing. Of these, the HLA genes confer 50% of the risk. But that doesn’t mean that if you have predisposing HLA genes, diabetes will definitely occur (as happens with inherited diseases). We need other triggers.”

Which?

«It is assumed that one or more factors present in the environment are capable of triggering the activation of the immune response that generates type 1 diabetes in a predisposed individual. The so-called ‘environmental’ component (in the sense of ‘non-genetic’ ) is certainly very important and responsible for the increase in the incidence of diabetes that we see today. Unfortunately, to date, there are only hypotheses around these environmental factors (viruses? diet? other?) but no concrete factors have been identified”.

Does obesity have to do with it?

«Obesity does not directly cause type 1 diabetes, (instead it is closely related to the onset of type 2 diabetes mellitus) but it can indirectly influence the onset and management of the disease. Another recently discussed environmental factor is that the gastrointestinal system is involved in the genesis of the autoimmune mechanism, given that the regulatory cells of the immune system are also generated in the intestine: at the moment the mechanism linking intestinal flora and diabetes is not clear, but this it is an active field of research. Children with diabetes have an increased risk of developing other organ-specific autoimmune diseases, such as thyroid disease and celiac disease.

Can it be prevented?

“No, at the moment. It is possible, with a simple blood sample, to look for autoantibodies to identify those at risk of developing diabetes. The researchers have focused their interest on these subjects in the hope of identifying a drug or vaccination capable of stopping the autoimmune mechanism and blocking or delaying the development of diabetes. The San Raffaele hospital is the only Italian center that is participating in one of the largest and most well-known studies in the world called TrialNet, but to date only experimental protocols are possible, the effectiveness of which has yet to be demonstrated”.

How common is type 1 diabetes?

The incidence of type 1 diabetes mellitus is increasing rapidly worldwide, particularly affecting school and preschool children. Studies have shown that the incidence is growing by 1-5% annually, with the fastest increase among children under the age of 5.

In Italy?

«Also in Italy the incidence of type 1 diabetes mellitus is increasing in the pediatric age group. Our data suggest that there will be an increasing number of children and adolescents affected by T1D in the coming years. This data should therefore be taken into account in planning regional/national health resources. In Lombardy, the incidence in childhood has increased by 128% in 31 years, going from 7 cases per hundred thousand in 1989 to 16 cases per hundred thousand in 2020.

How many cases of pediatric diabetes do you follow at San Raffale in Milan?

“In 2022 we followed almost a thousand children and adolescents with diabetes in the clinic, and about 130 new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes mellitus, the most frequent chronic disease in childhood: almost one new case every three days”.

At the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in 2021-2022 there was an increase of over 35% in the cases of patients hospitalized for onset of type 1 diabetes compared to the years 2018-2020. What are your numbers compared to pre-pandemic times?

«As a research group of San Raffaele, in collaboration with other Lombard centers, we recently published a study on this very topic in eClinicalMedicine (Lancet) in 2021. Our study describes the clinical characteristics related to the onset of T1D during the pandemic in Lombardy, a region that has been the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. First, we demonstrated that pediatric T1D follows the increasing trend observed between 2017 and 2020. These data are in line with the most recent worldwide reports on this topic. The similar incidence in 2019 and 2020 does not securely suggest a short-term impact of COVID-19 on new-onset T1D. The relationship between viral infections and the onset of T1D is complex and far from fully understood.”

Is there any connection between the Covid-19 infection and the onset of diabetes 1?

“Solid and direct links between COVID-19 and T1D have not yet been confirmed. Viral infections can act as an environmental trigger for the initiation of this process. This process can take time and can justify why the emergence of new cases was delayed from the start of the pandemic and became evident later. However, the hypothesis of a direct cytotoxic effect on beta-cells cannot currently be totally excluded: we are analyzing, for example, the link of the virus or of the cleaved spike protein with the receptor of the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2 ).

To answer: it is currently neither possible to exclude nor to affirm with certainty a cause-effect relationship between the pandemic and the onset of this disease”.