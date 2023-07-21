Type 1 diabetes: Researchers develop nanotechnology-based therapy

Home

The potential of nanotechnology in medicine opens up new perspectives for the treatment of this complex disease.

Researchers from the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Pediatric Research Center of the University of Milan have reached an important milestone in the development of a therapy for type 1 diabetes. Using nanotechnology, they created an innovative platform for targeting effector T cells in both pancreatic lymph nodes and the pancreas.

The therapeutic strategy is based on the use of an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) encapsulated in nanoparticles, whose surface is conjugated with an antibody capable of recognizing the Hevs (high endothelial venules) present both in pancreatic lymph nodes and in the pancreas. This allows for the targeted delivery of the anti-CD3 mAb to target tissues. In hyperglycemic Nod (non-obese diabetic) mice, which spontaneously develop type 1 diabetes, treatment with these nanoparticles led to significant disease remission compared to control groups.

HEVs have turned out to be fundamental in this therapy, as the researchers have discovered that there are newly formed HEVs in the pancreas of Nod mice and patients with type 1 diabetes. Thanks to this discovery, treatment targeting these cells can be used to specifically deliver immunotherapy agents into the pancreatic lymph nodes and pancreas, with the goal of effectively suppressing the autoimmune attack that causes diabetes.

The research results showed that by treating the T lymphocytes of hyperglycemic Nod mice with the nanoparticles in vitro, there was a significant reduction of effector T cells and a decrease in the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. This nanotechnology-based platform has been shown to preserve pancreatic islets, reduce effector T cells, and increase regulatory T cells, leading to a cure of autoimmune diabetes in a preclinical model of type 1 diabetes.

Although further studies are needed to confirm these findings and refine the therapy, these data represent an important starting point for implementing an effective therapeutic strategy for the treatment of patients with type 1 diabetes. The collaboration between the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Pediatric Research Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School demonstrated the potential of nanotechnology in medicine and opened new perspectives for the treatment of this complex disease.

