Type 1 diabetes, the story of Jessica Zanardo: “The onset is the most difficult moment, for this I help those who get sick”

In the life of Jessica Zanardo, 35, type 1 diabetes arrived six years ago. The first signs were fierce thirst, enough to drink five liters of water a day, and severe abdominal pain mistaken for renal colic. In the Treviso hospital they formulated the diagnosis.

Type 1 diabetes, 300,000 cases in Italy, is a chronic and autoimmune disease: it involves the destruction of pancreas cells that produce insulin, the hormone that regulates blood glucose levels.