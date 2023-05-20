Type 2 diabetes: intermittent fasting is effective

An Australian and a Chinese study confirm that this dietary practice helps the remission of the disease.

A new study published in Nature Medicine confirms the effectiveness of intermittent fasting in case of type 2 diabetes. The study, which was attended by 209 people, is signed by Xiao Tong Teongdell’University of Adelaide (Australia),

“Dietary interventions involving moderate calorie restriction (CR) are an established strategy for weight management as well as reducing the risk of T2D, and an emerging research area in this area is the role of meal timing and prolonged fasting in extending the benefits of CR,” commented the authors -. Alongside these data, time-restricted feeding (TRE) has emerged as a new form of intermittent fasting that emphasizes a shortened daily eating window (4-10 hours) in line with circadian rhythms.

Intermittent fasting was tested in a three arm protocol, along withTime-Restricted Early Feeding (iTRE), allowing the iTRE group to consume 30% of their baseline calorie needs on fasting days, followed by 20 hours of fasting every three days a week. The moderate calorie restriction group saw a 30% reduction in baseline daily caloric needs, without following a specific meal schedule.

The results show that iTRE is superior to CR in improving postprandial glucose tolerance in adults at increased risk for diabetes.

People who fasted three days a week, eating only between 8 and 12 on those days, showed greater glucose tolerance after six months than those on a low-calorie diet. The iTRE group was also more sensitive toinsulinalso experiencing a greater reduction in blood lipids compared to the low-calorie diet.

“These results – explains Teong – indicate that meal timing and fasting advice extend the health benefits of a low-calorie diet, regardless of weight loss. However, further research is needed to verify if the same benefits are found with a slightly longer food window, which could make the diet more sustainable in the long run”.

A Chinese study also came to similar conclusions. The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by a team from Hunan Agricultural University in Changsha, led by Dongbo Liu, demonstrates that the dietary approach has the ability to produce a remission of type 2 diabetes.

“In recent years, intermittent fasting diets have become popular as an effective method of both losing weight and helping fight inflammation, leading to a longer and healthier life,” explains the Chinese researcher, according to whom the approach activates The lipid metabolism and reduces the risk of diabetes and heart disease -. Type 2 diabetes is not necessarily a lifelong disease, so remission is possible if patients lose weight by changing their diet and increasing exercise.”

The trial applied the diet to 36 people with type 2 diabetes for three months. Nearly 90% of the participants – including those taking hypoglycemic drugs or insulin – experienced a reduction in medication intake, and 55% of the cases went into complete remission.

At the end of the three months, and after three more follow-ups, 47.2% of the study group achieved diabetes remission against 2.8% of the controls, while the weight loss was 5.93 respectively. kg versus 0.27 kg. And one year later, 44.4% of participants were still in remission, with HbA1c levels of 6.33%.

“These results do not agree with current beliefs that remission can only be achieved if diabetes has lasted for less than six years, given that 65% of participants in remission had a disease duration of between 6 and 11 years.” , the researchers point out.

Intermittent fasting also reduced i costs of antidiabetic drugs. “Our study demonstrates that intermittent fasting can lead to remission of type 2 diabetes, as it could have a major impact on the more than 537 million diabetics worldwide,” concludes Liu.

