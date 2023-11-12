Type 2 Diabetes Treatment: Initial Oral Therapies and the Role of Long-Term Insulin Administration

Initial treatment of type 2 diabetes consists of oral therapies; If it progresses, long-term insulin administration is required.

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

November 12, 2023

The prognosis after a diagnosis of diabetes varies from person to person, as does the treatment to follow, recommendations, and restrictions. From the event ‘Diabetes Cases Workshop’, organized by the Puerto Rican Society of Diabetology and Endocrinology and the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Mariely Sierra, endocrinologist, explained that there are different types of diabetes so treatment must be individualized.

The role of insulin in the treatment of diabetes

It is important to remember that the insulin is a hormone secreted by the pancreas whose function is to metabolize levels of sugar (glucose) in blood. “When eating, the pancreas releases the insulin so that this hormone can obtain the glucose and distributes it to the different areas of the body and converts it into energy.”

When a patient is diagnosed with Diabetes type 1, the treatment seeks to replace the insulin that the pancreas does not secrete, generally, due to degeneration that may be the product of an autoimmune disease.

“We have to replace the insulin, therefore these people are dependent on the insulin to live,” explained the expert. “We have different types of insulin such as long-lasting or short-lasting, fast-acting basals, used before eating to cover the peak of sugar that occurs after meals. Combined they form the therapy of insulin basal-bolus to imitate what the human body does.”

“The insulin is not a punishment, it is not a taboo, it is life. And when it is needed, it is essential and is usually the solution to the problem.”

Type 1 Diabetes vs. type 2 diabetes

The diabetes Type 2 is the one that manifests itself most frequently, and unlike type 1, which results from pancreatic insufficiency, this is usually related to genetic factors, sedentary lifestyles, excessive consumption of carbohydrates, obesity, metabolic syndrome, among others.

“All this causes the body to resist the insulin,” she emphasized. “High levels of sugar in blood, hyperglycemia, diabetes type 2.”

The initial therapy of diabetes Type 2 generally requires oral therapy, incorporation of healthy habits, and improvements in diet. However, if the condition progresses, the use of long-term insulin is required.

What side effects can insulin cause in the body?

According to Dr. Sierra, the most important side effect of using the insulin is hypoglycemia generally related to overmedication or because the dose of insulin is very high for the levels of sugar of the patient or the food consumed.

“Hypoglycemia is considered when the level of sugar is below 70 mg/dL. The appropriate average sugar in blood is individualized; on an empty stomach, it should be between 90, 100, or 110 mg/dL in young people. In older people with medical conditions, specifically cardiovascular, for whom hypoglycemia can affect long-term or cause complications, we are more flexible: 110 and no more than 120 mg/dL on an empty stomach.”

The importance of monitoring blood sugar levels

For people who use insulin, it is essential to maintain constant monitoring of the levels of sugar in blood. “This is not knowing how I have the sugar,” It’s part of the treatment.”

According to the specialist, in patients who are administered insulin once a day, or is long-lasting, “it is recommended that this monitoring be done on an empty stomach, and in the afternoon or at night before using the corresponding dose.”

On the other hand, in people who use insulin more than once a day, monitoring should be done before each meal. “If monitoring increases, control increases. It is not advisable to wear one insulin blindly, you don’t know if it is really controlling you if the levels are high or if you are causing hypoglycemia,” he concluded.

