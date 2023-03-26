by Constanze Loeffler 26.03.2023, 16:26

If the blood sugar is constantly too high, the sugar attacks blood vessels, eyes and kidneys. But type 2 diabetes can be fought.

“Look around, there are no normal-weight people with type 2 diabetes!” says diabetologist and author Stephan Martin (“How insulin makes us all fat or slim”). This form of diabetes should actually be called obesity or affluent diabetes, he says. The World Health Organization (WHO) has long been talking about an obesity epidemic in Europe. The triggers: industrially produced food, soft drinks and less and less exercise. With the extra pounds, the body’s cells become dull to insulin. This stage is known as insulin resistance and is a key mechanism in diabetes.