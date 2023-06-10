Type 2 genetic diabetes, the solution to the problem comes (also) from physical activity

Genetic diabetes or a predisposition to type 2 diabetes can trigger the disease, which as we know is quite disabling.

Genetics, in many diseases, plays a fundamental role but to combat the symptoms and improve the state of health we can also exploit the benefits of some lifestyles.

Diabetes of type 2we recall, is a form of diabetes for which it is not necessary to adopt insulin therapieswhich instead happens in Type 1. The disease, however, must be constantly monitored to prevent too much sugar in the blood from triggering other health problems.

Genetic diabetes or predisposition, what’s the difference

Diabetes is one disease that can arise for various reasons, often concatenating. Surely being overweight and excess abdominal fat increases insulin resistance and the risk of developing this condition.

However, other factors also come into play, such as:

• Lo sedentary lifestyle: lack of physical activity facilitates the accumulation of sugars as they are not consumed adequately by the cells.

• The genetics: some genes can make people more easily exposed to type 2 diabetes, although the onset can change based on personal and/or environmental factors.

• Age: Type 2 diabetes is more common in people over the age of 45, but it can affect anyone at any age.

• Pre-diabetes: it is an “alarm” condition which, if taken in time, can prevent the onset of the actual disease.

• Gestational diabetes: it can happen to women during pregnancy but also disappear on its own after the birth of the baby.

What scientists have discovered about the fight against Type 2 Diabetes

Give one recent study it emerges that regular physical activity drastically reduces the risk of diabetes 2, even in individuals who are genetically predisposed.

Definitely exercising helps to stay fit regardless, especially since each person should consider moving more.

And University of Sydney research teamin Australia, however, has deepened on the subject, focusing attention on individuals predisposed to type 2 diabetes. He first observed that although 30 minutes a day of moderate intensity physical activity can prevent type 2 diabetes (T2D), current knowledge is too bland, based on self-certifications and above all does not take into account the greater risk burden of genetically predisposed individuals.

So the researchers have carried out tests more specific, involving about 60 thousand patients. The subjects were studied for 7 years and therefore we can imagine the amount of data that has been collected.

People with a high genetic risk score had a 2.4 times higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those with a low genetic risk.

In the various tests and during the course of the study, however, i researchers have observed that people who devoted themselves to more than 1 hour of moderate-intense exercise they developed the 74% less chance of having diabetes of type 2.

The conclusions of the researchers were that even genetically predisposed individuals and therefore at greater risk they can effectively counteract the onset of diabetes, thanks to exercise.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

