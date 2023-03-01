The causes of sore throat One of the most insidious ailments of the cold season is sore throat. When temperatures drop, viruses circulate more and are easier to spread. In most cases it has origine virale and then no need to resort to antibiotics at the first burning sensation in the throat. “In 70 percent of cases, sore throats have a viral origin,” he explains Francis Broccoli, microbiologist at the Milano-Bicocca University —. The continuous changes in temperature even more than the permanence in the cold also weaken the ability of our immune system to defend itself from infectious agents. It can be called into question the influenza virus as well as the many parainfluenza viruses, adenoviruses and cold viruses. Normally in 3-5 days the viral problem tends to resolve itself, with the exception ofEpstein-Barr virus infection (mononucleosis), the most insidious and persistent form. If the warning signs are ignored, perhaps because taken up with a thousand daily commitments, it is not uncommon for a bacterial infection to overlap the viral one».

Group A streptococcus The microbiologist points out that they exist cases where sore throat starts directly from a bacterial infection. The bacterium most often involved, especially in children, is group A beta-haemolytic Streptococcus, otherwise known as Streptococcus pyogenes. Since last December, the WHO (World Health Organization) and the ECDC have reported an increase in cases of group A streptococcus (abbreviated as Gas, Group A Streptococcus) which is the most common cause of bacterial pharyngitis in school-age children. The infection data is much higher than the pre-pandemic period. Contagion can occur through the mucus or saliva of individuals who have the infection. In rare cases, GAS bacteria can also cause a serious and life-threatening infection known as strep throatinvasive disruption A (iGAS). In Europe the incidence of GAS pharyngitis usually peaks during the winter and early spring months. In fact, epidemics in kindergartens and schools are frequently reported.

How to distinguish between bacterial and viral form How are the different shapes distinguished? â€˜In the case of viral infections – Broccoli explains – often it all starts with a burning between nose and throatwhich can be associated with a runny nose, redness and, in sequence, other ailments from headaches to muscle pain. Fever is usually mild (38°C) or absent, and when there is it tends to clear up in a couple of days. Absolute certainty of the diagnosis occurs only with the execution of the so-called throat swab. Generally the bacterial forms they have a’more violent onset with very high fever (40°C). The throat and tonsils become red due to inflammation tonsils get enlarged and it is possible to form “plaques” which, however, are not an exclusive feature of bacterial pharyngitis. The forms from Streptococcus pyogenes sometimes they can also become chronic and give frequent relapses. Furthermore, if underestimated and not treated properly, pharyngotonsillitis caused by this bacterium can give various types of complications. However it is not easy to make a distinction only on the basis of the symptoms for this reason in case of doubt the pharyngeal swab is useful.

The diagnosis As said, a certain diagnosis is only possible with the throat swab. Il throat swab allows you to establish the responsible bacterium and to set up a correct antibiotic therapy. The problem is that it usually takes a couple of days to get the result. For this reason, if a bacterial infection is suspected, it is possible to do it in the clinic, especially in children, on rapid test for beta-haemolytic streptococcus type A, which gives a fairly reliable answer in just 10 minutes. In selected cases if a bacterial infection is suspected it may also be helpful la measurement of certain substances in the bloodsuch as C-reactive protein (CRP).