Types of alopecia affecting women, the expert clarifies

Types of alopecia affecting women, the expert clarifies

Alopecia, i.e progressive hair lossis also widespread among women and it is thought that just over 10% of the female population has to deal with this situation.

Alopecia in women, because it appears in menopause (and beyond)

It must be said that most cases concern androgenetic alopecia, i.e. the form that affects men. In women, however, hair loss has a certainly higher psychological impact than in men. The phenomenon in women can strike at different stages of life, but the picture becomes more frequent with menopause.

The appearance of alopecia is due to hypersensitivity and hormonal balance, in particular to the variation in the level of estrogens, as well as androgens. Female pattern baldness occurs especially during menopause because the level of estrogen is lowered. But alopecia can manifest itself in other phases in which there are hormonal changes, such as adolescence, pregnancy or childbirth.

Together with the specialist, in this case the dermatologist, it can be found on a case-by-case basis an appropriate therapeutic approach. This is also true when it comes to alopecia areata which involves patchy, single or multiple hair loss. The picture is common in children but can also affect adults. And it’s an autoimmune reaction. To date there are several therapies for this form of alopecia but their effectiveness is not entirely satisfactory.

Alopecia in women, when hormones are not involved

For women, hair loss can occur due to other factors. For example in the case of traumatic alopeciahair loss can be caused by the habit of combing or treating the hair in particularly traumatic ways.

There is also chemotherapy alopecia, i.e. hair loss as a result of anticancer therapies. This can create physical and psychological problems. In most cases this form of alopecia is only transient and there are therapies to facilitate hair regrowth.

“Daily Health Pills” is the DiLei TakeCare podcast series, edited by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, cures and good habits.

