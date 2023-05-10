typical symptoms, tests for diagnosis, treatments

Il systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic, chronic, autoimmune disease that predominantly affects young women: the ratio of males to females of childbearing age is one to ten. The uncontrolled activation of the immune system, which instead of protecting the body takes the wrong “target” and triggers inflammation that can affect various organs, is due to a combination of genetic factors (there is a predisposition: in families with people with lupus autoimmunity is more common than in the general population), hormonal and environmentalsuch as UV exposure and viral infections.

Typical and nonspecific symptoms of systemic lupus erythematosus

Lupus, having more organs in its sights, is expressed in different ways, but presents, however, typical symptoms:

inflammation of the joints and kidneys

skin and neurological manifestations

pleurisy

blood disorders such as haemolytic anemia and decreased numbers of platelets or white blood cells.

Often the onset is insidious and can, therefore, lead to a diagnostic delay. Continuous fever, great tiredness, joint pain and arthritis, skin manifestations or pericarditis. These are non-specific symptoms. What puts the doctor on alert is their persistence and their accumulation in a worsening clinical picture.

Diagnosis

Although a specific test to certify the existence of the pathology does not exist, alla clinical diagnosis follows the laboratory one, starting with the search for specific autoantibodies – gli antinucleo antibodies and especially, those directed against double-stranded DNA – produced by the immune system affected by lupus.

Treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus

SLE is not curable, but it can be put into remission, i.e. turned off, trying to ensure that it does not wake up (flare up). In this science has made great strides since the 1950s. The has been introduced cortisoneto be used without fear but with caution due to its side effects.

Then came the immunosuppressive drugs. As we understand the abnormal mechanisms of the immune response and the most activated inflammatory pathways, they hit ever more precise targets.

Very likely, in the near future we will have increasingly precise and personalized therapy and we will be able to separate patients based not only on clinical manifestations but also, for example, on inflammation markers. However, we must remember that this disease it is also fought by leading a healthy life, adequate nutrition and not smoking at all. Finally, communication between doctor and patient is important, whose point of view and wishes must be well kept in mind: our aim is to put lupus to sleep so that the person is well, which does not only mean having cured the inflammation .

