U-21 European Championship, fiery debut for Italy: Bellanova as starter against France

U-21 European Championship, fiery debut for Italy: Bellanova as starter against France

Everything is ready for the fiery debut of Italy Under 21 at the European Championship against France. Starting shirt for Raoul Bellanova, at the center of important market rumors. In fact, the Nerazzurri full-back would seem to be very close to Turin, with Inter who have not yet given up after taking him on loan with the right to buy from Cagliari. In the blue eleven, the starting shirt for the former Nerazzurri Pirola also stands out, as well as that of Tonali, promised husband of Newcastle.

FRANCE (4-2-3-1): Chevalier; Kalulu, Bade, Lukeba, Nkounkou; Cone, Caqueret; Thuram, Barcola, Kalimuendo; Gouiri. Ct: Ripoll.

ITALY (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Okoli, Pirola, Scalvini; Bellanova, Rovella, Ricci, Tonali, Udogie; Pellegri, Cambiaghi. Coach: Nicolato

