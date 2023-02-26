Home Health U.S. Army veteran killed in combat
And US Army veteran died in combat in Ukraine on February 16. This was revealed by Wsaw-TV, an affiliate of CNN. “We can confirm the deaths of US citizens in Ukraine,” a US State Department spokesman told CNN on Friday. “We are in contact with the respective families and are providing all possible consular assistance”, the words of the spokesman.

The victim is 28-year-old Andrew Peters of Wisconsin, who had joined Ukraine’s International Defense LegionWsaw-TV reported again. The legion was created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to enable foreign nationals “to join the resistance against the Russian occupiers and fight for global security”. “Andrew had a strong sense of right and wrong. He felt the need to use his previous military fighting skills to help the Ukrainian people fight and liberate their country. Andrew was extremely close to his fellow soldiers and was well liked by everyone. We are all extremely proud of his courage and selfless sacrifice”, the words of Peters’ parents in a statement reported by the broadcaster.

