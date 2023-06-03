U20 World Cup: Italy in the semifinals! Colombia beaten 3-1, Casadei still scoring. Now Nigeria or Korea | Nationals

THAT ITALIA! – The Azzurrini also managed to beat Colombia in their quarter-final, with a score of 3-1 and the signatures of Casadei, Baldanzi and Esposito. For the former Inter midfielder it is the umpteenth goal of this review, the Empoli talent is on his second consecutive goal and for Francesco Pio Esposito it is the first seal, almost “called” in theexclusive interview with Calciomercato.com. Torres Guazá scored for the Cafeteros immediately after the 0-3 and a siege that put Italy in difficulty without calling the result into question.
STILL THEY? – By beating the South Americans, Italy reaches the semifinals where they will find the winner of the challenge between South Korea e Nigeria. Here are the appointments with the latest matches (to be followed on Rai Sports and streaming on the Fifa portal)
THE PROGRAM
Israel – Brazil: 3-2 aet
Colombia – Italia: 1-3
South Korea – Nigeria: 4 June at 7.30pm
United States – Uruguay: 4 June at 11.00pm