U20 World Cup: Italy in the semifinals! Colombia beaten 3-1, Casadei still scoring. Now Nigeria or Korea | Nationals

U20 World Cup: Italy in the semifinals! Colombia beaten 3-1, Casadei still scoring. Now Nigeria or Korea

U20 World Cup: Italy in the semifinals! Colombia beaten 3-1, Casadei still scoring. Now Nigeria or Korea
The U20 World Cup underway in Argentina enters its hot phase. From today the quarter finals and among the eight best teams in the world there is also Italy. The team of Nunziata beat England in the round of 16 to earn the challenge Colombia of 3 June. Deleted the Selectionlandlady, an interesting draw has opened up for the Azzurri who are on the opposite side of Brazil e Usa, the two teams that most impressed in this review. And, to make this tournament even more unpredictable, the sensational exit from the scene of the Seleçaowhich in the first quarter-final is defeated 3-2 after extra time by the surprise Israel despite having been ahead twice. Goals from the usual Marcos Leonardo and Matheus Nascimento were not enough for the green-gold, reassembled by Khalaili, Shibli and a feat by Turgeman.

THAT ITALIA! – The Azzurrini also managed to beat Colombia in their quarter-final, with a score of 3-1 and the signatures of Casadei, Baldanzi and Esposito. For the former Inter midfielder it is the umpteenth goal of this review, the Empoli talent is on his second consecutive goal and for Francesco Pio Esposito it is the first seal, almost “called” in theexclusive interview with Calciomercato.com. Torres Guazá scored for the Cafeteros immediately after the 0-3 and a siege that put Italy in difficulty without calling the result into question.

STILL THEY? By beating the South Americans, Italy reaches the semifinals where they will find the winner of the challenge between South Korea e Nigeria. Here are the appointments with the latest matches (to be followed on Rai Sports and streaming on the Fifa portal)

THE PROGRAM
Israel – Brazil: 3-2 aet
Colombia – Italia: 1-3
South Korea – Nigeria: 4 June at 7.30pm
United States – Uruguay: 4 June at 11.00pm

