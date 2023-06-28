Home » U21 European Championships, Italy-Norway: Azzurrini looking for a victory
U21 European Championships, Italy-Norway: Azzurrini looking for a victory

LIVE – Under 21 European Championship, Italy-Norway 0-0

21.33 – The first half of Italy-Norway ends: by virtue of the draw between France and Switzerland, the Azzurrini remain in second place.

40′ – Another poisonous cross from Bellanova, header from Tonali soiled in a corner kick.

35′ – Meanwhile, Switzerland draws with Ndoye.

34′ – Azzurri reply with a rebound shot by Ricci, the ball deflected for a corner kick.

32′ – Norway faces the attack with a personal play by Daland who tries from outside the area. Ball to the side quite a bit.

21′ – Gnonto receives the ball, jumps an opponent and just before kicking is landed regularly by an opponent.

17′ – In the meantime, the result of the other match unlocks: France ahead of Switzerland with a penalty converted by Gouiri.

14′ – Nice cross from Rovella from the three quarters of the field, Pellegri tries to dive and crosses but does not find the goal.

12′ – Bellanova’s cross from the right, Gnonto arrives on the ball, but with an inaccurate header.

7′ – First phase of study of the match, but Italy already appears more motivated.

1′ – Italy-Norway begins: the Azzurri move the first ball of the match.

In the event of a victory for France over Switzerland, the Azzurrini could also go through with a defeat against Norway, but a success could allow the Azzurrini not to have to make calculations. Watch out, however, for an extreme case that would put Italy out of action: if Switzerland were to beat France with a one-goal difference and a result other than 1-0 or 2-1 (from 3-2 onwards), the blues would be cut out.

