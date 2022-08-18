Ubisoft’s pirate game Skull and Bones has been around for so long that many of us have had enough time to lose all hope. But it looks like the game will indeed launch on November 8, 2022, as promised. Or at least now we have a new video hyping the game’s different mechanics.

The video is titled Ship’s Log #1, and it focuses on weapons and armor, combat tactics, and multiplayer. The video runs for two minutes, so it’s not a super deep dive. But enough to gather the hype, that’s all that matters right now.

Skull and Bones is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. Cross-play between PC and consoles is also promised.

Skull and Bones will be the only game Ubisoft will show at the Cologne International Games Show next week.