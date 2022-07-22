After waiting 13 years, the movie “Avatar” sequel “Avatar 2; The Way of Water” will be released on December 16 this year, but Ubisoft’s cooperative adaptation game “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” (provisional translation) was announced at this time. Delayed, it may not be available until 2024 at the earliest.

According to Ubisoft’s 2022-2023 first quarter financial report document (web link), “Avatar: Pandora’s Border” will be postponed from 2022 to the 2023-2024 fiscal year, and the reason for the promotion is not unexpectedly better completion.

It’s really a lot of work.

Continuing the win-win strategy of the first generation and the movie, “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” was first released in 2017, and was produced by Ubisoft’s “The Division” Massive Entertainment, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney; using Ubisoft’s latest version of the Snowdrop engine.

It’s just that the movie was dragged from 2014 to 2022, and the game has been delayed along the way. Now that the release date of the movie is finalized, it’s just a matter of waiting for the next-generation game to appear with a better degree of completion.

“Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” is now expected to be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, and Luna platforms between 2023 and 2024.