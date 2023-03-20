The operation closes at three billion francs: the goal was to reach an agreement before the markets open on Monday. The Swiss central bank has offered a liquidity facility of 100 billion francs. The president of the confederation Alain Berset: “The best solution to restore confidence”. 10,000 jobs at risk

Agreement reached: Ubs buy Swiss credit. The official conclusion of the positive conclusion arrives in extremis on Sunday evening negotiation to secure the Swiss giant and ease the pressures on the whole banking sector. Indeed, the goal was to achieve an understanding by Monday morning and avoid worst-case scenarios when markets reopen. UBS revised up to three billion francs his offer (initially it was one billion) and received the decisive assist from Swiss central bankwhich will grant up to 100 billion Swiss francs of liquidity to UBS to support yours acquisition of Credit Suisse. An operation with which a solution has been found to ensure the financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation”, says the Swiss Central Bank itself. “And the better solution to restore confidence”, emphasizes the President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset. They also celebrate the US Treasury and the Fed who in a note welcome the agreement. As well as the number one of the ECB, Christine Lagarde which defines the decisions taken as “decisive for restoring orderly market conditions and ensuring financial stability”.

“Credit Suisse had lost the trust on the markets and it was necessary and indispensable a quick fix to restore stability”, added Berset during the press conference which confirmed the acquisition by Ubs. Credit Suisse “is regarded as one of thirty banks systemic. Its fate is therefore not only decisive for Switzerland, its companies, its customers and its employees but for the stability of the entire financial system”. However, the Swiss authorities stress that the wedding will have an impact on thousands of jobs at Credit Suisse. According to rumors, they will be lost from the union 10 thousand seats.

Ubs pays more than 0.50 Swiss francs per shareup from the initial offer of 0,25 francsbut well below Friday’s close of 1,86 francs. It’s about a all-stock transaction and the price is a fraction of Credit Suisse’s as of close of business on Friday, when the bank was valued at approx 8 billion dollars. The operation, reads the note from the Swiss central bank, “was made possible by the support of the Confederationof the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) and the Swiss National Bank (Bns). Both banks have unlimited access to the SNB’s existing funding schemes, through which they can obtain liquid assets by the National Bank in accordance with the guidelines on monetary policy instruments”.

Furthermore, in accordance with the ordinance of necessity of the Federal CouncilCredit Suisse and UBS “can obtain liquidity support in the form of loan with privilege in bankruptcy for a total maximum amount of 100 billion francs. In addition, and on the basis of the Federal Council’s ordinance of necessity, the SNB may grant Credit Suisse a liquidity support in the form of a loan secured by a federal guarantee against the risk of insolvency for a maximum amount of 100 billion francs“. Lastly, the Swiss Central Bank underlines that “the large disbursement of funds means that both banks have access to the liquid assets necessary“.

Negotiations between Credit Suisse and UBS have begun Wednesday, affirm the Swiss authorities illustrating the wedding between the two giants. Switzerland granted Ubs 9 billion francsabout 9.7 billion dollars, of guarantee to cover potential losses. Ubs will drastically reduce the investment banking of Credit Suisse, so that the combined entity will be no more than a third of the merged group, sources familiar with the dossier said. Ubs had in fact raised concerns about the accumulate desperately and for the scandals of which she was the protagonist. The deal comes just months after the Saudi National Bank and the Qatar Investment Authority they injected almost 3 billion francs in Credit Suisse as part of a capital increase of CHF 4 billion. It’s the two major shareholders of the bank and jointly hold the 17% of the shares.

US pressure The works to quickly close an agreement were also attended by the authority USconsidering that Credit Suisse and Ubs have significant activities in the United States and are considered important a system level. For the US Treasury, the agreement between the two Swiss giants could translate into one less pressure on American regional banks, and above all on First Republic. The institute has been subject to a rain of sales in the last week, archived on Wall Street down 72% despite the injection from 30 billion dollars by the 11 largest US banks. Affected by a series of downgrade by major rating agencies, First Republic is evaluating its alternatives, including raising capital through the sale of shares in a private placement. A decision on the next steps is also expected in this case before the opening of the markets on Monday, when the acquisition of Signature Bank from Bank of America.

The stew – Meanwhile, the American authorities are still on their way to a stew of Silicon Valley Bank after failing to find a buyer suitable for detecting the 100% from the failed bank. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the federal deposit insurance agency, appears intent on separating the bank into at least two parts and proceed with theirs sale. The Californian bank failed within 72 hours straddling last weekend, generating a wave of fear on the markets. On the US market, sales mainly hit smaller institutions with characteristics more similar to SVB, as in the case of Californian institutions Signature Bank e First Republic. While on this side of the ocean it went into crisis Credit Suissewhich had already been sailing in troubled waters since last autumn.