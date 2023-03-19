The Swiss government brokered a deal to avoid bankruptcy, which would have had serious consequences on the international financial system

On Sunday evening, the president of the Swiss confederation, Alain Berset, announced in a press conference that UBS, the largest Swiss bank, will buy its main rival Credit Suisse, to remedy the latter’s great crisis moment and avoid bankruptcy. which would have serious consequences on the global banking situation. Berset defined the agreement “of great importance for the stability of international finance”, explaining that “an uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and for the international financial system”.

The agreement was reached after many hours of negotiations and with the mediation of the Swiss government: Credit Suisse will cost UBS 3.25 billion dollars (about 3 billion euros), far below its market value. It is no coincidence that the announcement came on Sunday evening, in time for the reopening of the markets on Monday. The government has also offered through the Swiss central bank 100 billion francs (the value in euros is about the same) as financial support to UBS, to convince it to go through with the deal.

In recent days, Credit Suisse shares had undergone large stock market movements due to considerable concern about its financial solidity: the Swiss central bank had had to grant it a loan of around 54 billion Swiss francs (which in euros are more or less the same value) to restore its liquidity and reassure investors who had sold the stock en masse on Wednesday, causing its value to fall by more than 30 percent in a single day and dragging all European financial markets downwards.

The worries were fueled by the fact that a few days earlier there had been a parallel crisis of some American regional banks, such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The two crises have nothing to do, but the fact that they developed very closely together has led to fears about the possibility of what is termed a “contagion”, i.e. that one bank’s difficulties could spread to others. In reality, the case of Credit Suisse is considered isolated by the experts and the collapse on the stock exchange occurred following some specific events.

– Read also: What’s going on with Credit Suisse and the banks

Credit Suisse is the second largest Swiss bank (after UBS) but it is also one of the most important in Europe and worldwide, and international supervisory authorities believe that its failure could have consequences for the entire financial system. UBS’s purchase of the bank should avoid such a situation and create one of the largest financial institutions in the world. The Swiss central bank said that “a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy”.

Continue on the Post