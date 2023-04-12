Sustainable personal development through coaching, hypnosis and energy work

Finding inner peace is an important healing process in everyone’s life. Incisive experiences, childhood imprints and sabotaging soliloquies are parallels that everyone has encountered to varying degrees in the course of their lives. This results in the so-called inner blockages, limiting beliefs and deeply rooted patterns of thought and behavior that are almost impossible to resolve and change on your own.

The renowned company Ubuntu offers a holistic approach in the field of mental, emotional and spiritual health. The new holistic approach plays an essential, if not the most important, role in a person’s healing process.

Ubuntu has specialized in the areas of coaching, hypnosis and energy work.

A combination of these methods makes it possible to achieve really profound and lasting changes in a person’s personality.

The aim is to dissolve deep-seated, limiting imprints and blockages, to strengthen the personality and to achieve self-efficacy and personal responsibility. Ubuntu works with people who are willing to invest in themselves and their personal development, who long for inner healing and peace, and who have the necessary level of openness. People who wish to be able to live freely and carefree again.

“From my many years of work I can say one thing with certainty: Anyone with the necessary spark of will can learn to take their life into their own hands and thus lay the foundation for a happy future,” says Melanie Lindemann, naturopath for psychotherapy. Hypnotherapist and founder of Ubuntu.

Ubuntu stands for professional and competent help at the highest level. Numerous satisfied customers confirm this. “Through regular training and further education, we ensure that our services remain up to date and that we can provide our customers with the latest knowledge.”

The founder’s own life story and the associated personal development have laid the foundation for accompanying people on their personal path to more joie de vivre and self-love. Ubuntu is her heart project with the guiding principle: create awareness. “Each of us has the potential to change everything in our life if we start working on ourselves!”

Ubuntu is a renowned provider in the field of mental, emotional and spiritual health. The services offered include coaching in the field of personal development, stress management, hypnotherapy, relaxation techniques and alternative methods such as Theta Healing and Healing Breathwork.

