UC Davis’ Socioeconomic Disadvantage Scale: A Potential Alternative to Affirmative Action in Medical School Admissions

Title: UC Davis Medical School Implements Innovative Socioeconomic Disadvantage Scale to Enhance Diversity in Admissions

Subtitle: Tool offers alternatives to race-based affirmative action in achieving a diverse student workforce

June 15, 2023 – Mark Henderson, the admissions director at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine, is on a mission to change the perception that medical school is only accessible to the affluent. Henderson has developed a groundbreaking tool called the Socioeconomic Disadvantage Scale (SED), aimed at evaluating applicants based on their life circumstances, including family income and parents’ education. This new evaluation method has played a crucial role in making UC Davis one of the most diverse medical schools in the nation, overcoming the challenges posed by a 1996 ban on affirmative action in California.

The recent Supreme Court ruling prohibiting the tracking of race during the admissions process has brought increased attention to the UC Davis scale. President Joe Biden has described hardship scoring as the “new standard” for achieving diversity, and approximately 20 schools have already requested more information about UC Davis’ approach. Additionally, organizations such as the College Board have developed socioeconomic tools like Landscape, allowing undergraduate admission offices to assess students’ socioeconomic backgrounds.

However, skeptics question whether socioeconomic-based affirmative action can completely replace race-based affirmative action. Conservative groups have vowed to challenge programs that simply substitute race. Despite progress in diversifying medical school student bodies, statistics reveal that wealth and connections still hold significant sway in admissions decisions. More than half of medical students come from families ranked in the top 20 percent by income, while only 4 percent come from families in the bottom 20 percent, according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Family dynamics also contribute to the imbalance. The children of doctors are 24 times more likely to become doctors themselves. Recognizing this pattern, the American Medical Association has implemented a policy discouraging preferential treatment for applicants with family traditions in medicine.

Mark Henderson acknowledges the vast economic disparity between medical students and the general public. He emphasizes that the scarcity of black physicians is of particular concern since only about 6 percent of active physicians in the United States are black, compared to 13.6 percent of the US population.

Experts point out that training more black and Hispanic doctors can help address the significant gaps in medical care across the United States. Studies consistently demonstrate that doctors from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups are more likely to work in primary care or in areas with limited access to healthcare.

The UC Davis scale has gained attention for its ability to attract a wide range of students from diverse backgrounds, all while maintaining a “race-neutral” approach. In the most recent incoming class, 14 percent were black and 30 percent were Hispanic, exceeding national averages. A staggering 84 percent of the class comes from underprivileged families, and 42 percent are the first in their family to attend college. The overall acceptance rate remains below two percent.

The SED scale employs eight categories to assess adversity, taking into account factors such as family income, geographic location, and parental education. Though there is no fixed formula for balancing the scale with academic records, simulations have shown that the proportion of students from disadvantaged groups has increased significantly.

While UC Davis demonstrates the potential benefits of socioeconomic-based admissions policies, it remains challenging to persuade established medical schools to adopt such a significant change. Henderson reveals that even his own colleagues initially resisted transitioning away from traditional admissions standards.

Scholars like Richard D. Kahlenberg propose utilizing class preferences consciously as an alternative to race-based affirmative action. On June 29, President Biden announced plans to develop a new standard that emphasizes the adversity students have overcome.

However, experiences at other institutions, such as the University of Michigan, show that favoring socioeconomically disadvantaged students does not necessarily lead to a significant increase in the proportion of black, Hispanic, or Native American students. Critics argue that socioeconomic classifications may also become targets of legal challenges. Chief Justice John Roberts has warned against using surrogate indicators of race.

Conservative activist group, The Pacific Legal Foundation, has already sued Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia for using economic factors as a substitute for race in its admissions process.

Henderson acknowledges potential legal concerns about the SED scale but remains resolute. He firmly believes that his school’s approach can withstand any legal challenges it may face.

As medical schools continue to grapple with the need for diversity and equal opportunity, innovative tools like the SED scale offer alternatives to racial affirmative action, signaling the potential for a more inclusive medical profession.

(c) 2023 The New York Times Company

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

