UCIMED and Prestigious American University Collaborate to Offer Clinical Research Program: Expand Your Knowledge and Network in Medical Sciences

UCIMED and the School of Public Health of a prestigious American university have formed an alliance to offer the “Principles and Practice of Clinical Research Program (PPCR)” course. This program aims to provide medical students and professionals with an opportunity to expand their knowledge in clinical research. The course is taught by teachers from Harvard University in the United States.

The objective of the program is to share experiences and insights into new therapies and treatments for major diseases that threaten global public health. This certification is only offered in Costa Rica and Guatemala in Central America, making it an exceptional opportunity for professionals in the region.

According to Dr. Sebastián Ospina, a researcher at UCIMED and the director of this initiative for Costa Rica, the course offers great opportunities for professional growth, curricular development, and learning. It not only provides high academic quality but also allows participants to network with individuals from different countries.

The registration period for the course ends on December 31, 2023, and classes will begin on March 28, 2024. The course will be conducted virtually, offering convenience and accessibility to participants. Interested individuals can find more information and register through a provided link or by sending an email to informacion@icimed.cr.

This is the second consecutive year in which this certification is being offered in Costa Rica, further highlighting the country’s commitment to medical education and research.

