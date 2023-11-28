UCLA Study: Outcomes Not Related to Gender Match Between Patients and Surgeons

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles suggests that patients should consider factors beyond the gender of their surgeon when choosing a doctor for surgery. The study found little evidence to support the idea that “gender concordance” between patient and surgeon has a significant impact on surgical outcomes.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa, stated that “the difference in patient mortality between female and male surgeons was small,” indicating that when choosing a surgeon, patients should consider other factors beyond the sex of the surgeon. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the journal BMJ, analyzed data from over 2.9 million Medicare patients who underwent various surgeries between 2016 and 2019.

The research found no major differences in terms of postsurgical deaths occurring 30 days after the procedure, regardless of whether the patient and surgeon were matched by gender. The study also noted that the quality of surgical care offered by female surgeons in the United States is equivalent, if not slightly better, than that offered by male surgeons.

The results of the study suggest that gender concordance between patient and surgeon is largely irrelevant, and patients should feel confident in choosing a surgeon based on factors other than gender. The study’s findings offer valuable insight for patients considering surgical procedures and highlight the importance of looking beyond the gender of the surgeon in the decision-making process.

For more information on postoperative surgical risks, patients can refer to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The research was published in a press release from the University of California, Los Angeles on November 23, 2023.

In conclusion, the study’s results indicate that patients should consider factors beyond gender when selecting a surgeon, as any gender match between surgeon and patient appears to have little impact on surgical outcomes.

