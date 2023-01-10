A resident aged 28, Adelaide Andrianiwas attacked and suffered an initial strangulation Saturday night, while on duty as emergency medical Service in Udine. The attacker was the chaperone of a patient who had been advised to go to Emergency room for some diagnostic insights. The man first threatened the doctor and then put her on hands on the neck attempting to strangle her before fleeing, after he connects her Giada Aveni she stepped in to defend her. THE carabinieri they have already identified the man, having rushed shortly after the request for help.

Read Also Beatings and assaults on women who work in hospitals, the complaints: “They took me by the hair”. “They threaten to wait for us at the exit”

Aveni then published the photos of the neck with finger marks and an appeal on Facebook: “We ask for more protection in carrying out our work! Until it happens to you, you don’t realize that once it went well but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be the same the next time”. And again: “It is not possible for a doctor in the exercise of his duties to be attacked for having invited a patient, after having given him the treatments deemed appropriate, to go to the emergency room in his interest; it is not admissible risk your life in the workplace because one is not protected enough, because the continuity of care doctor is often considered a second-class doctor”.

This is the umpteenth assault on health personnel registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia. As reported by the acronyms Nursind e Uil Fpl Fvg, on 6 January at the Mental Health Center in via Gambini in Trieste a nurse was beaten by a user who was asked to wait for the handover before conferring with the operators.